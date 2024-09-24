 Bihar Accident: Vaishali MP Veena Devi's Son Dies After Head-On Collision With Unidentified Vehicle; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar Accident: Vaishali MP Veena Devi's Son Dies After Head-On Collision With Unidentified Vehicle; Visuals Surface

Bihar Accident: Vaishali MP Veena Devi's Son Dies After Head-On Collision With Unidentified Vehicle; Visuals Surface

Confirming the incident, Jaitpur Police Station SHO Kundan Kumar Singh said that the victim, identified as Chotu Singh, was travelling on a Bullet bike when an unidentified vehicle collided head-on with his motorcycle. The victim died on the spot. Police said they are investigating further to identify the vehicle and determine the exact circumstances.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 11:50 AM IST
article-image

Patna: The son of Vaishali MP Veena Devi died in a road accident in Bihar's Muzaffarpur on Monday.

About The Accident

Confirming the incident, Jaitpur Police Station SHO Kundan Kumar Singh said that the victim, identified as Chotu Singh, was travelling on a Bullet bike when an unidentified vehicle collided head-on with his motorcycle. The victim died on the spot. Police said they are investigating further to identify the vehicle and determine the exact circumstances.

"The accident took place near Dineshwar fuel station around 6:45 p.m. on Monday. Upon receiving the information, we immediately rushed to the scene where we found the victim, Chotu Singh, lying on the road," SHO Singh said.

FPJ Shorts
Faith & Fitness: Meet Vijay Rajvaidya, Who Shares His Travel Experience Of Walking Through The Rann Of Kutch
Faith & Fitness: Meet Vijay Rajvaidya, Who Shares His Travel Experience Of Walking Through The Rann Of Kutch
Gujarat: 3 Railway Officials Arrested For Attempting To Derail Train Near Kim Railway Station
Gujarat: 3 Railway Officials Arrested For Attempting To Derail Train Near Kim Railway Station
Big Setback For Siddaramaiah; HC Dismisses Karnataka CM's Petition Against Governor Action In MUDA Scam
Big Setback For Siddaramaiah; HC Dismisses Karnataka CM's Petition Against Governor Action In MUDA Scam
Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO: SME To Open Offer On September 25
Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO: SME To Open Offer On September 25
Read Also
Tragic! 9 Kanwariyas Electrocuted To Death In Bihar's Hajipur As DJ Comes In Contact With 11,000...
article-image

The preliminary investigation suggests that the victim was on his way to Muzaffarpur for some work.

As of now, it is unclear which vehicle was involved in the accident and police are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify it, sources said.

Read Also
Bihar Shocker: Minor Girl's Deranged Lover Stabs Her To Death In Saran, Sister & Father Also Killed;...
article-image

Death Confirmed

SHO Singh confirmed that the deceased was the son of Vaishali MP Veena Devi and MLC Dinesh Singh. The body has been sent for postmortem, the SHO said, adding that an FIR will be registered under relevant sections based on the family's statement. Lok Sabha MP Veena Devi is associated with the Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (LJPRV) and her husband Dinesh Singh is an MLC from JD-U.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat: 3 Railway Officials Arrested For Attempting To Derail Train Near Kim Railway Station

Gujarat: 3 Railway Officials Arrested For Attempting To Derail Train Near Kim Railway Station

Big Setback For Siddaramaiah; HC Dismisses Karnataka CM's Petition Against Governor Action In MUDA...

Big Setback For Siddaramaiah; HC Dismisses Karnataka CM's Petition Against Governor Action In MUDA...

PM Modi Concludes 3-Day US Visit, Departs For India After Series Of Bilateral Talks

PM Modi Concludes 3-Day US Visit, Departs For India After Series Of Bilateral Talks

West Bengal: 6 Wagons Of Empty Goods Train Derail Near New Maynaguri Station; No Casualties...

West Bengal: 6 Wagons Of Empty Goods Train Derail Near New Maynaguri Station; No Casualties...

Nursing Student From Theni Abducted & Gangraped In Tamil Nadu's Dindigul: Police

Nursing Student From Theni Abducted & Gangraped In Tamil Nadu's Dindigul: Police