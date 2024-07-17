 Bihar Shocker: Minor Girl's Deranged Lover Stabs Her To Death In Saran, Sister & Father Also Killed; Video
ANIUpdated: Wednesday, July 17, 2024, 01:34 PM IST
Saran (Bihar): A man and his two daughters were stabbed to death, allegedly by the deranged lover of one of the girls, in Dhanadih village in Saran district of Bihar, police said on Wednesday.

The man's wife was sent to hospital in an injured condition.

Statement Of An Official From Saran Police

Saran Police said that the two accused, Sudhanshu Kumar alias Roshan and Ankit Kumar from Rasulpur, murdered Tarakeshwar Singh alias Jhabar Singh and his two minor daughters with a sharp weapon at the victims' residence on Tuesday night.

"Last night, information was received through Dial 112 that three people have been murdered with a sharp weapon on the roof of the house of Tarakeshwar Singh, alias Jhabar Singh, in Dhanadih village under Rasulpur police station," police said in a statement.

Accused Taken Into Custody

Based on statements given by Tarakeshwar Singh's wife and intelligence gathered, the accused- Sudhanshu Kumar alias Roshan and Ankit Kumar were taken into custody within an hour of the crime.

The police said that the triple murder stemmed from a love affair between one of the deceased girls and Sudhanshu Kumar. The murder weapon was recovered from the scene. Murder weapon recovered, police said.

All the bodies have been sent to Chapra Sadar Hospital for a postmortem.

