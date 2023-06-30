Bihar Accident: Dramatic Video Shows Youth Being Rescued After Getting Trapped In Mangled Car Post Accident

A youth was rescued from inside a mangled car after the person was trapped badly inside the vehicle following an accident in Patna's Bailey road near the Patna High Court on Thursday. In a dramtic video footage of the rescue operation, it can be seen how the team gave it their all and after two hours of effort, managed to take out the man safely. The youth who sustained injuries due to the accident was taken to hospital and is undergoing treatment.
Car badly damaged after collision
The incident happened after two cars collided near Patna High Court's Bailey road on Thursday. After the accident, 4 people got trapped inside one of the cars. The impact of accident was so strong that the car was completely mangled, as can be seen in the video.
4 people in the car
While three people were rescued and removed from the car and sent for treatment to a hospital, one of the injured youth was stuck badly inside the car. Even after an hour, he could not be taken out as he kept pleading for help and even lost consciousness during the rescue operations.
Locals and rescue teams on the spot
A large number of locals and a rescue team reached the spot as the rescue operation was underway to save the man. Finally, after two hours of extreme effort, the injured person was finally removed from inside the mangled car and sent to hospital for treatment. The other three men are also undergoing treatment for their injuries.
