Bihar Accident: 8 Killed After Autorickshaw Collides Truck In Lakhisarai; Visuals Surface | X

At least eight individuals lost their lives, and numerous others sustained injuries following a collision between an autorickshaw and a speeding truck in Bihar.

According to reports, the truck struck an autorickshaw carrying approximately 14 passengers in Bihar's Lakhisarai district.

While eight fatalities occurred immediately, six individuals were hospitalized for treatment. The incident occurred near Jhulna village as the autorickshaw was en route to Lakhisarai.

Authorities stated that some of the injured are in critical condition and have been transferred to Sadar Hospital in Patna.

Trigger Warning: Video can be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

As reported by News 18, auto driver Manoj Kumar passed away due to injuries sustained during treatment. Additionally, the names of Diwana Kumar, Chhotu Kumar, Amit Kumar and Ramu Kumar have been identified. All of them were residents of Naya Tola Keshopur in Jamalpur, which is located in the Munger district. However, the identities of the other deceased individuals have not yet been confirmed.