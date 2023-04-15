 Bihar: 6 dead, several ill after drinking spurious liquor in Motihari
Seven people have been arrested in the case till now

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
article-image
Bihar: 6 dead, several ill after drinking spurious liquor in Motihari | representative pic

Motihari: Six people have died and 10 people, including two critically ill, are admitted to hospital after drinking spurious liquor in Motihari, Bihar.

Seven people have been arrested in the case till now, Jayant Kant, DIG, Champaran Range said on Saturday.

Several villagers being treated in private hospitals

The deaths took place in areas under Turkauliya and Paharpur police stations of East Champaran, the police said.

"The district police is investigating the matter and trying to ascertain those involved in illegal liquor trade. Excise department officials are also probing the incident," the Bihar police report said.

It is suspected that victims may have died after consuming spurious liquor. The exact cause of their death will be known after the post-mortem report, a senior police official said.

Unconfirmed reports said that several villagers are being treated in private hospitals in the adjacent districts, where they were rushed.

Dry state Bihar

The sale and consumption of alcohol was banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016. However, incidents of smuggling of liquor continue to be reported from the state notwithstanding the ongoing drive against bootleggers.

Saran hooch tragedy

In the last major hooch tragedy in December 2022 scores of people had died after consuming spurious liquor in Saran district.

The National Human Rights Commission issued notices to Bihar government and other concerned authorities in connection with the Saran hooch tragedy and its reports blamed the administration for the deaths. 

(with agency inputs)

