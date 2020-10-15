Bihar: 11 children died due to AES at Muzaffarpur hospital from March this year

A total of 77 children were admitted to the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) here with Acute Encephalitis Syndrome/Japanese encephalitis from March 27 this year, out of which 11 of them succumbed to the illness.

According to data from the hospital one child has been admitted in Ward-II and 62 children have been discharged after treatment.

Last year over 140 children died due to AES in the district.

AES is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms such as high fever, vomiting and in extreme cases, brain dysfunction, seizure, and inflammation of the heart and kidney.