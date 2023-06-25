Bihar: 1 Killed, Over 30 Hospitalised After Poisonous Ammonia Gas Leak In Vaishali Dairy

Fire department official at the spot of gas leak in Bihar's Vaishali district | ANI

In a serious incident of ammonia gas leak in a dairy in Bihar's Vaishali district, one labour was killed and around 30-35 others were hospitalised and undergoing treatment at Hajipur Sadar Hospital. According to officials, the labourers fell ill due to exposure to the poisonous gas resulting due to a leak from an ammonium cylinder in Raj Fresh dairy in Vaishali district. The patients admitted are currently stable, said Dr Shyam Nandan Prasad, Civil Surgeon, Sadar Hospital.

Officials rushed to the spot

As soon as police was alerted about the incident, senior district police authority and fire department officials rushed to the spot. "We got information that there was an incident of gas leakage from an ammonium cylinder in Raj Fresh Dairy. Several fire tenders have reached the spot to control the situation," said Ashok Kumar, DSP, Fire Department.

Investigating cause of leakage

"As of now, we have information that some labours have been admitted to a hospital. We are investigating the cause of leakage. The situation is under control now," added Ashok Kumar, DSP, Fire Department.

Ice cream factory incident

The leakage took place at an ice cream factory of Raj Fresh Dairy, where other dairy products are also manufactured. The smell was intense and hovered around the factory even after the leakage was brought under control. According to the fire department, the internal team of Raj dairy had closed down the valve as soon as the gas leak took place, but the fire department was still taking all precauations. A technical team from Patna was also on its way to the factory spot, to ensure that no further gas leak takes place.