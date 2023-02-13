Biggest defence importer for decades now exports to 75 countries: PM Modi hails 'Make in India' strength at Aero India

PM Modi at Aero India 2023 |

Bengaluru: Underlining the potential of India's defence sector Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the country which was the biggest defence importer for decades now exports defence equipment to 75 countries.

"New India of the 21st century will now neither lose any opportunity nor lag behind in hard work. We're ready. On the path to reforms, we're bringing a revolution in every sector. The country which was the biggest defence importer for decades now exports defence equipment to 75 countries," said PM Modi at the Aero India 2023 event.

PM Modi asserted that India of the 21st century will neither lose out on any opportunity nor will shy away from working hard to achieve its dreams.

Modi spoke on Make in India's success

"Tejas fighter planes, indigenously developed INS Vikrant as well as the Helicopter factory in Tumakuru are examples of Make In India's strength. India of the 21st century will neither lose out on any opportunity nor will shy away from working hard to achieve its dreams," he said after inagurating the five-day show in Bengaluru.

PM Modi also emphasised that India has become a potential partner of those nations that are much ahead of it in the defence sector.

India is not just a market but potential defence partner: PM Modi

"Today, India is not just a market for defence companies in the world. India is a potential defence partner today. This partnership is even with those nations that are much ahead in defence sector, nations that are looking for a dependable partner for their defence requirements," said PM Modi.

PM Modi asserted that the Aero India event has developed as a reflection of India's strength with a focus on India's defence sector.

"There was a time when Aero India was considered a window of defence show in India. Through the years, this event has developed as a reflection of India's strength with a focus on India's defence sector," said PM Modi.

"India of 'Amritkal' is moving forward like a fighter pilot, who is not afraid of touching heights. Who is excited to fly high? Today's India thinks fast, thinks far and takes quick decisions," he continued.

Details on exhibitors at Aero India 2023

The Indian companies participating in the exhibition include MSMEs and start-ups, which will showcase the advancement of niche technologies, and growth in aerospace and defence capabilities in the country.

Major exhibitors in Aero India 2023 include Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, SAAB, Safran, Rolls Royce, Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Forge Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and BEML Limited.

