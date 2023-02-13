In pics: Ongoing 14th Edition of Aero India 2023 at Air Force Station, Bengaluru

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 13, 2023
Asia's largest air show, Aero India 2023 which is the 14th Edition is ongoing at Air Force Station in Bengaluru
The event was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi
Twitter- Adarsh Raj
The Mi17s on the opening flypast at Aero India 2023
Twitter: Gaurav Shetty
The theme of Aero India 2023 is "The Runway to a Billion Opportunities"
The five-day event will focus on displaying indigenous equipment and technologies, also forging partnerships with foreign companies
1st & World Most Compact Electric Flying Taxi at the Aero India 2023. Set with 2×high thrust propeller engines to fly it
Twitter: Vivek Singh
HLFT-42, The Reincarnation of HF-24 Marut at Aero India
Twitter: Vivek Singh
Indian Air Force Apache AH-64E in display at the event
Twitter: Defence Direct Education
Made in India- Heli on Display at Aero India 2023
Vayu & Gaurav
Aero India 2023 exhibition will witness the participation of more than 800 Defence companies including around 100 foreign and 700 Indian companies
Vayu & Gaurav
Major exhibitors include Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, SAAB, Safran, Rolls Royce, Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Forge Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and BEML Limited
Vayu & Gaurav
The event will promote the export of indigenous air platforms like Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Tejas, HTT-40, Dornier Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH)
Vayu & Gaurav
