Big Statement By Union Minister Shantanu Thakur; Says CAA Will Be Implemented Across India Within 7 Days

South 24 Parganas: Union Minister Shantanu Thakur made a big statement at a public meeting in Kakdwip, South 24 Parganas of West Bengal. He said, "I am guaranteeing from the stage that in the next 7 days, CAA will be implemented not only in Bengal but in the entire country." The speech was made in Bengali language.

Union Minister & BJP leader Shantanu Thakur says #CAA will be implemented across all states of the country including #WestBengal within 7 days while addressing a booth workers meet in South 24 pgs. pic.twitter.com/QQVQdF1MAv — Smriti Sharma (@SmritiSharma_) January 29, 2024

In December last year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had described the Citizenship Amendment Act as the 'law of the country' and said that no one can stop its implementation. He also accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of misleading people about CAA.

Amit Shah had said, "Sometimes West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee tries to mislead people as to whether CAA will be implemented in the country or not. On this I want to clarify that CAA is the law of the country and no one can stop it from being implemented." Can. This is the commitment of our party".

What is CAA?

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) was passed by the Parliament of India on 11 December 2019. It amended the Citizenship Act, 1955 by providing an accelerated pathway to Indian citizenship for persecuted religious minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis or Christians, and arrived in India before the end of December 2014. The law does not grant such eligibility to Muslims from these countries. The act was the first time that religion had been overtly used as a criterion for citizenship under Indian law, and it attracted global criticism.

BJP had promised in previous election manifestos to offer Indian citizenship to members of persecuted religious minorities who had migrated from neighbouring countries. Under the 2019 amendment, migrants who had entered India by 31 December 2014, and had suffered 'religious persecution or fear of religious persecution' in their country of origin, were made eligible for citizenship. The amendment also relaxed the residence requirement for naturalisation of these migrants from twelve years to six. According to Intelligence Bureau records, there will be just over 30,000 immediate beneficiaries of the bill.