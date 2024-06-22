'Big Scam': Delhi BJP Alleges AAP Minister Atishi Goes To ‘Eat & Rest In AC Room’ Amid Ongoing Indefinite Hunger Strike Over Water Crisis, Shares Video

X

Calling the indefinite hunger strike led by Aam Aadmi Party minister Atishi a "big scam", the Delhi unit of the BJP on Saturday in a tweet alleged that the Delhi water minister “goes to eat and rest in an AC room during lunchtime and at night.” The BJP also posted a video of the Bhogal venue in South Delhi showing an empty stage and chairs.

"What kind of indefinite Satyagraha is this, where Atishi goes to eat and rest in an AC room during lunchtime and at night! A big scam is going on," wrote BHP Delhi in a post on X.

This allegation comes on the heels of Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj calling Atishi's hunger strike a "sham" and an attempt to cover up her inefficiency as the water minister.

Swaraj on Friday alleged the crisis has been "orchestrated" by the AAP government to "encourage corruption." "It almost seems that this crisis, which is not a natural crisis, has been orchestrated by the Kejriwal government to encourage their own corruption as well as to encourage the illegal tanker mafia."

"Delhi is in a dire state. The entire city is parched and the Kejriwal government is indulging only in theatrics. Delhi minister Atishi instead of working on the ground and instead of taking any adequate steps is now indulging in mere theatrics and is now threatening Delhiites with anshan (fast)," she added.

VIDEO | "It is unnatural that AAP, a party which was elected to power in the city state by the people, is not doing anything for them. Instead, it is behaving like the opposition. I want to ask Atishi, why is she a part of such a party that only indulges in theatrics? This hunger… pic.twitter.com/9yKLeoMhdD — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 21, 2024

Meanwhile, Atishi continued her indefinite fast, which entered the second day on Saturday over the water crisis in the national capital.

In a video message from her 'Jal Satyagrah' venue at Bhogal in south Delhi, Atishi said she will not eat anything till Haryana releases more water for the people in the city, 28 lakh of whom she said were facing water shortage.

The minister sat on indefinite fast on Friday, alleging that Haryana was not releasing Delhi's rightful share of water in Yamuna.

She said 110 million gallons per day (MGD) less water was released by Haryana on Friday.

"One MGD water provides for 28,000 people. Shortage of 100 MGD water means 28 lakh people are not getting water in Delhi," she said.

The Water Minister said that Delhi depends on neighbouring states for water. It receives 1,005 MGD water from neighbouring states through rivers and canals, out of which Haryana provides 613 MGD, she said.

In the extreme summer heat faced by Delhi, Haryana has reduced its share to 513 MGD for a few weeks affecting over 28 lakh people, she added.

On Friday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, read a message from the Chief Minister, who is under judicial custody and said Arvind Kejriwal is hurt to see Delhi's public suffering from water scarcity.

Sunita Kejriwal stated, "Kejriwal says that when I see on TV, the way Delhi people are suffering due to water scarcity, it hurts me. I hope Atishi's 'tapasya' will succeed and residents of Delhi will get relief. I wish all the best to Atishi, may God protect her."

Yet again on Saturday, people were seen queuing up to fetch water from tankers across parts of Delhi, as the city continued to sizzle in the summer heat.

Meanwhile, morning visuals on Saturday showed people from Chilla Gaon of Mayur Vihar area, Sanjay Colony, Okhla area, and Geeta Colony area standing in queues, holding onto cans and buckets and crowding around water tankers amid water shortage in the national capital this summer.

#Watch | People queue up to fill water from water tanker in Delhi's Sanjay Colony area as water shortage continues in National Capital#Watercrisis #delhiwater pic.twitter.com/sqiC973v1H — Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan1) June 22, 2024

Amid soaring temperatures, these scenes have become a daily occurrence in the national capital in many areas since the start of the summer season this year.

Amid the political tug-of-war on the water crisis, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers staged a protest outside the Delhi Jal Board office in Delhi on Saturday.

#WATCH | BJP workers protest outside Delhi Jal Board office in Delhi, over water crisis in the national capital. Police use water cannon to disperse the protesters. pic.twitter.com/RJlpQo70n2 — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2024

The police also used water cannons to disperse the people protesting the prevailing water crisis in the national capital.

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla attacked the AAP, saying that Haryana is sending enough water and the Supreme Court has also acknowledged this.

"AAP has been in power in Delhi for the last 10 years. They have the Delhi Jal Board, MCD. They have all the important departments. So are they protesting against their own government? The reality is that their own ally, the Congress Party, is now admitting that Haryana is sending more water. It is sending more than it has committed to send. The Supreme Court has also acknowledged this," the BJP leader said.

#WATCH | On Delhi water crisis, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla says, "AAP has been in power in Delhi for the last 10 years. They have the Delhi Jal Board, MCD. They have all the important departments. So are they protesting against their own government? The reality is that their… pic.twitter.com/I6uwRH9XMy — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2024

"Today, instead of taking action against the water tanker mafia, they are again doing drama and demonstrations. The question is why are they protecting the water tanker mafia? Is it because they are getting a commission on every water tanker?" Poonawalla added.