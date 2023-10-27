Big Order By Assam Govt: Enforces Ban On 2nd Marriage For State Employees

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma | FPJ

Assam CM, Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that no government employee will be permitted to marry more than once, even if their religion permits them to do so. If somebody wishes to do so, then they will be required to take permission from the government.

“We find cases where Muslim men marry two women and later both wives fight for the pension of the same person. This law was already there, now we have decided to implement it,” the CM said. This law has been prevalent in the state for 58 years but hadn’t been enforced strongly.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Memorandum issued

A circular was issued in this regard by personnel additional chief secretary Niraj Verma on October 20. According to this, the guidelines have been issued as per the provisions of Rule 26 of The Assam Civil Services (Conduct) Rules 1965.

Government of Assam

Government of Assam

It reads, “No Government servant who has a wife living shall contract another marriage without first obtaining the permission of the Government, notwithstanding that such subsequent marriage is permissible under the personal law for the time being applicable to him.”

Penalty for violation

“The Disciplinary Authorities besides initiating Departmental Proceedings shall also lake necessary steps for inflicting legal penal action by the Court of law, as per provisions of law whenever such cases are detected,” it stated.

The ‘Office Memorandum hints that the violation could lead to major penalties including compulsory retirement as it would be a "a gross misconduct on the part of a Government Servant having large bearings on the society".

But, the memorandum does not say anything about existing employees who have multiple spouses.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)