Big move by Assam govt: Committee to examine whether polygamy can be banned in state

In a big move by the BJP-led Assam government, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday from his Twitter handle informed that his government has decided to form an expert committee to examine whether the state Legislature is empowered to prohibit polygamy in the state.

In the tweet Sarma said, “ The Assam Government has decided to form an expert committee to examine whether the state Legislature is empowered to prohibit polygamy in the state. The committee will examine the provisions of The Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Act, 1937 read with Article 25 of the Constitution of India, Vis-a-Vis the directive principle of state policy .The committee will engage in extensive discussions with all stakeholders, including legal experts, to arrive at a well-informed decision.”

As per reports, the committee will scrutinise the provisions of “The Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Act, 1937, along with Article 25 of the Constitution, to make a well-informed decision.

Assam government move comes after the Supreme Court said that it would set up a five-judge Constitution bench to hear pleas challenging the constitutional validity of polygamy and 'nikah halala' practice among Muslims.