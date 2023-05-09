 Big move by Assam govt: Committee to examine whether polygamy can be banned in state
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBig move by Assam govt: Committee to examine whether polygamy can be banned in state

Big move by Assam govt: Committee to examine whether polygamy can be banned in state

Assam government move comes after the Supreme Court said that it would set up a five-judge Constitution bench to hear pleas challenging the constitutional validity of polygamy and 'nikah halala' practice among Muslims.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 09, 2023, 05:57 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Himanta Biswa Sarma/Twitter |

In a big move by the BJP-led Assam government, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday from his Twitter handle informed that his government has decided to form an expert committee to examine whether the state Legislature is empowered to prohibit polygamy in the state.

In the tweet Sarma said, “ The Assam Government has decided to form an expert committee to examine whether the state Legislature is empowered to prohibit polygamy in the state. The committee will examine the provisions of The Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Act, 1937 read with Article 25 of the Constitution of India, Vis-a-Vis the directive principle of state policy .The committee will engage in extensive discussions with all stakeholders, including legal experts, to arrive at a well-informed decision.” 

As per reports, the committee will scrutinise the provisions of “The Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Act, 1937, along with Article 25 of the Constitution, to make a well-informed decision.

Assam government move comes after the Supreme Court said that it would set up a five-judge Constitution bench to hear pleas challenging the constitutional validity of polygamy and 'nikah halala' practice among Muslims.

Read Also
SC on pleas on polygamy: Constitutional Bench will deal with Nikah-Halala case
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Big move by Assam govt: Committee to examine whether polygamy can be banned in state

Big move by Assam govt: Committee to examine whether polygamy can be banned in state

Psychologically affected after watching semi-porn horror movies, Delhi man raped & killed 30 kids...

Psychologically affected after watching semi-porn horror movies, Delhi man raped & killed 30 kids...

Karnataka Elections 2023: Voting timings, documents to carry, find your booth, exit poll & more

Karnataka Elections 2023: Voting timings, documents to carry, find your booth, exit poll & more

Karnataka Elections 2023: EC sets up 264 theme-based booths in 28 Assembly constituencies in...

Karnataka Elections 2023: EC sets up 264 theme-based booths in 28 Assembly constituencies in...

SC objects to Shah's statement on 4% Muslim quota in Karnataka, says 'Such statements should not be...

SC objects to Shah's statement on 4% Muslim quota in Karnataka, says 'Such statements should not be...