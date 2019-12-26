BHU introduces Bhoot Vidya as six-month certificate course

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has announced a six-month course in ‘Bhoot Vidya’ or paranormal science. The first-ever class for Bhoot vidya in BHU is to start from January 2020, reported The Week.

According to The Week, the doctors who will a part of the course will be taught about psychotherapy to treat psychosomatic disorders and abnormal psychological conditions caused due to ambiguous and unknown reasons in patients. The course is to be conducted by the university’s Ayurveda faculty.

The course is open for students with Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degrees.

The BHU’s Bhoot Vidya unit is the first-ever in India. The Ayurveda faculty Dean, Yamini Bhushan Tripathi, Bhoot Vidya or paranormal science is one of the eight basic branches of Ashtanga Ayurveda.

She told IANS that Bhoot Vidya “deals with the Ayurvedic remedies of treating ghost-related ailments and psychosomatic disorders.”

The International Journal of Ayurveda and Pharma Research defines Bhutavidya as the branch of Ayurveda that deals with the ailments and diseases caused by Deva, Daitya, Gandharva, Yaksha, Rakshas, Pitar, Pisash, Naag etc and also with the treatments provided for the same by Santipath, Balipradan, Havan etc.