Bhima-Koregaon case: Here is a full list of all the people arrested so far

On Tuesday, the Bhima Koregaon Elgar Parishad case was back in the public eye as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested three members of Kabir Kala Manch -- a frontal organization of banned terrorist organization CPI (Maoist).

What is the Bhima Koregaon Elgar Parishad case?

The case pertains to a rally held at the end of 2017 by the Elgar Parishad. It is believed that the group gave provocative speeches and more, prompting enmity between various caste groups and leading to violence that resulted in loss of life and property and a statewide agitation in Maharashtra.

The violent attack at the beginning of 2018 took place during an annual gathering at Bhima Koregaon to celebrate the victory of Dalits against upper caste Maratha leaders in 1818 and saw several vehicles torched and one person killed. This in turn had triggered a large scale dalit agitation in Maharashtra.

When was the case filed?

The case was filed in the Vishram Baug Police Station in Pune on April 4, 2018 regarding incitement of people and giving provocative speeches during the Elgar Parishad organized at Shaniwarwada, Pune by the activists of Kabir Kala Manch on December 31, 2017. The NIA took over the case earlier this year.