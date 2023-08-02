Bhim Army Chief Meets With Telangana CM, Applauds State’s Welfare Schemes |

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad with his core committee members, Avaiz Tazim Ahmad and Jatin Goraiya met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan today. KCR discussed with the ASP Delegation, led by the National President Chandrasekhar, various policies the Telangana government implemented to socially and economically empower the Scheduled Caste community.

Chandrasekhar Azad, who is on a two-day visit to Hyderabad, praised the Dalit Bandhu scheme and the Ambedkar Overseas Education Fund Scheme. Azad stressed the need for implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme at the national level for the economic and social upliftment of the Scheduled Castes.

The Bhim Army Chief, Chandrasekhar Azad along with his national core committee members was accompanied by BRS MLC K. Kavitha to the Ambedkar Statue at the Hussain Sagar Lake. He was welcomed by more than 30 BRD Chairmans from different departments as well as several ministers and MLAs.

During the meeting, Telangana CM and Bhim Army Chief, discussed about the social discrimination and attacks on Schedule Caste community in the country. From division of people in the name of caste to the attitude of leaders towards them, they pondered upon issues faced by the Scheduled Castes community and ways to resolve them. Bhim Army Chief said he is hopeful that the development efforts for the Scheduled Castes in Telangana will help solve their problems in the entire country someday.

Azad believes that the Telangana CM is forging a strong path towards the liberation of the Scheduled Castes, combating social and economic discrimination, and empowering them to regain their self-respect. He claims that the Dalit Bandhu Scheme is an implementation of Dr. Ambedkar's vision to empower Scheduled Castes as entrepreneurs, fulfilling their aspirations and fostering economic growth within the community.

Chandrasekhar Azad said that the implementation of State Welfare Schemes like the Dalit Bandhu Scheme is something out of the ordinary in the history of India. The exemplary success stories of the Dalit Bandhu Scheme have brought about a fundamental change in the lives of the Scheduled Caste community.

The Bhim Army Chief also praised the Telangana Chief Minister for installing India’s biggest 125-ft statue of Ambedkar in Hyderabad. This installation showcases Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s respect for Ambedkar and his dedication to fulfilling his dreams for India. According to Azad, it is the first time ever that a State Secretariat is named after BR Ambedkar.

Azad stated that the Ambedkar Overseas Education Fund Scheme, which financially supports Dalit students in studying abroad, is making the dreams of Dalit families a reality. Bhim Army Chief Chandrasekhar Azad also invited Telangana CM to be the Chief Guest at Bhim Army Mahasabha. The event is supposed to be held on August 20th in Jaipur, Rajasthan. He even gifted a copy of the Indian Constitution to Chief Minister KCR. He said that it's a collective responsibility of both the leaders to save and protect the Constitution.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)