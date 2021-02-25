Bharat Bandh on Feb 26: Commercial markets to remain shut; demand for scrapping of new E-Way bill rules -- all you need to know

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has called for a Bharat Bandh tomorrow (Friday, February 26) against rising fuel prices, Goods and Services Tax (GST), the new E-way bill, etc.

In response to CIAT's call, all commercial markets across the country will remain closed as over 40,000 traders' associations are taking part in the bandh.

The All India Transport Welfare Association (AITWA), the apex body of the organised road transportation companies, will also support the bandh and hold a chakka jam. AITWA has asked transport companies to park their vehicles between 6 am and 8 pm. Hence, private transport is also likely to be affected tomorrow.

"All state level-transport associations have confirmed their support to AITWA in this one-day non-operation of transport in protest of the fuel price hike and scrapping of new E-way bill laws introduced by Government of India. The nature of the movement is to reject booking and movement of all E-Way Bill oriented goods for one day. All transport companies are asked to park their vehicles between 6 am to 8 pm as a symbolic protest. All transport godowns will display the protest banners. All customers will be approached by transport companies not to book or load any goods on February 26th, 2021," said Mahendra Arya, National President AITWA.

Reportedly, dharnas will be held nationwide at 1,500 places. 40 lakh roads are likely to remain closed tomorrow.

Moreover, booking and movement of Bill-oriented goods will be hit. Also, in order to register their protest, no traders will log in to the GST portal. Associations of chartered accountants and tax advocates have also backed the bandh.

Meanwhile, essential services, medicine shops, diaries, vegetable shops, etc. won't be affected. Bank services are also expected to remain unaffected due to the bandh.

What are the demands?

"AITWA demands abolishing the E-way bill as the newly introduced E-invoice is good enough for preventing tax evasion. Vehicles may be tracked by the Government using Fast Tag connectivity to E-invoice. Transporters should not be subject to any penalty by the Government for any time-based compliance target of transit. Diesel prices should be reduced and mechanisms need to be discussed and created with the Transport Industry for future regulation. Diesel prices should be equalized across the length and breadth of the nation," said Mahendra Arya, National President AITWA.