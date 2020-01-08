Bharat Bandh Updates: Stones pelted at KSRTC bus in Karnataka

Left and Congress take out peaceful rallies in WB, headed towards Tollygunge
Left along with Congress took out two peaceful rallies in West Bengal's Rash Bihari crossing area, which is a key arterial road. Rally is moving towards Tollygunge.
Two different rallies were taken out by Congress and Left which were merged together. The rallies have caused heavy traffic.
Heavy police deployment in area at the spot.
Left Leader Sujan Chakraborty detained by Police for protesting in WB
Protesters get violent during a rally, break barricades and Police van's glass at Jadavpur 8B bus stand. Some also burnt tyres on the road.
Left Leader Sujan Chakraborty who was at the rally and has been detained by the Police along with other protestors.
Police resorted to lathicharge.
Heavy Police deployment and RAF on the spot.
Rahul Gandhi hails trade unions' strike, says 'anti-people' policies have created 'catastrophic' unemployment
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hailed the trade unions 'Bharat Bandh' call and said that the "anti-people" and "anti-labour" policies of the centre have created 'catastrophic' unemployment.
Left continues to protest even as TMC attempts to keep normalcy
Rail and road blocks seen at Dum Dum, Kachrapara and other parts of West Bengal.
Left supporters stopped by police after they tried to stop cars at Karunamoyee in Salt lake.
Private vehicles and app-based cabs are running, but lesser in numbers. Several trains are running late as protesters are holding rail roko protests in several places.
Shiv Sena extends support to 'Bharat Bandh' call by trade unions
Shiv Sena on Wednesday extended its support to trade unions' 'Bharat Bandh' call and slammed the central government for its policies and decisions.
In its mouthpiece Saamana, Shiv Sena stated that during the "first regime of BJP government, the industry and labour class was badly affected due to its decisions like demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST)." Transport and banking services at several places are likely to be affected due to the 'Bharat Bandh' called by all 10 Central trade unions along with different federations being organised to protest against "anti-worker policies of BJP government".
'We are demanding equal wage for contract workers': CITU General Secretary Tapan Sen
Tapan Sen, general secretary of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) on Tuesday asserted that Bharat Bandh on January, 8 has been called by all 10 Central unions along with different federations and is being organised to protest against "anti-worker policies of Central government".
Speaking to ANI, Sen said, "All 10 central unions along with all national independent federations of central and state governments, bank, defence production and other service sectors have called a strike against anti-worker and anti-national policies of BJP government".
He also stated that they have a 12-point charter of demand which includes equal wage for equal work, including for contractual workers.
