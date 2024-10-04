 'Bhag B*****ke': News Channel Debate Turns Into Street Fight As Panelists Exchange Slaps & Punches On Live TV; Video Goes Viral
article-image
Fight broke out during live TV debate | X

A live debate on a news channel turned into a street fight after panellists threw slap and punches at each other. A debate over fugitive Islamic preacher Zakir Naik's visit to Pakistan took an ugly turn when two panellists, claiming to represent Hindu and Muslim sides respectively, had a go at each other. The incident took place during Zee News debate show 'Taal Thok Ke' moderated by anchor Anuraag Muskaan.

The video shows one Acharya Vikramaditya saying, "We teach people to become humans and not animals. A person should...do not misbehave...," says Acharya before loosing his cool over a comment made by his co-panellist Haziq Khan and trying to slap him.

article-image

"Shri Krishna had 16,000..." Haziq Khan commented referring to the popular myth that Lord Krishna had 16,000 wives. The comment got Acharya Vikramaditya extremely angry and he rushed to slap Haziq Khan.

In the 'ensuing battle', Haziq Khan slapped the Acharya on live TV and abuses were also hurled in the process. It took little time for the video to go viral.

It is not clear what happened after the clip ended. However, the slap and abuses exchanged was enough for the video to go viral on social media.

article-image

Also, this is not the first time that panellists got physical during live TV debate on news channel. In fact, such incidents are taking place at alarming frequency, raising questions over the need for having such debates and choice of panellists on the debate shows.

