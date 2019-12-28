'Beware of Duryodhan and Dusshashan': Yashwant Sinha's vile jibe at Modi-Shah

Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha has yet again slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah amid the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests which has rocked the entire country.

Bringing in the Mahabharata analogy, Sinha compared the Modi-Shah duo to the villains of the epic, Duryodhan and Dushashan, who were responsible for the great war at Kurukshetra.

"The most dangerous tukde tukde gang in India consists of only two people, Duryodhan and Dusshashan. They are both in BJP. Beware of them," Sinha -- a member of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's cabinet wrote.