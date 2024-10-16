Bengaluru Weather Update: City To Experience Heavy Rainfall With Thunderstorms & Lightning; IMD Issues Orange Alert

Bengaluru Weather Update | File Image

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in the city predicting heavy rainfall. This rainfall will be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning on Wednesday (October 16). In the wake of heavy rains, the local administration declared holiday for schools today, and most of the schools have been asked to conduct virtual classes. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur in the city because low-pressure areas have been formed over the Bay of Bengal.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 20°C and 23°C, respectively. Today, the wind is expected to blow steadily from the Northwest direction at a speed of 11 km/h. The skies are expected to remain cloudy throughout the day and the Air Quality Index (AQI) is likely to stand at 42.0, which indicates good air quality in the city. Despite heavy rainfall, the residents will not get relief from the humidity as it is predicted to hover around 83%

Present satellite image from #IMD shows Intense cloud over South east part of Karnataka, Very heavy rainfall expected so its better to #StayInside and #StaySafe.#KSNDMC pic.twitter.com/CA2RiebhM1 — Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (@KarnatakaSNDMC) October 16, 2024

IMD issued an orange alert for Wednesday

The city witnessed sunrise at 06:10 am and the sun is likely to set at 06:00 pm. Several areas of Bengaluru and adjoining areas, including Varthur, Kadubeesanahalli, and Hebbal, received a huge amount of rainfall on Tuesday morning (October 15), which led to waterlogging in various places. An orange alert has been issued in coastal areas and South Interior Karnataka as widespread moderate rain and scattered heavy rains with scattered thundershowers are likely to occur over coastal and hilly districts. Meanwhile, Yellow alert has been issued by IMD for North Interior Karnataka.

Weather forecast for upcoming days

According to the IMD, due to the depression of air pressure existing in the Southwest Bay of Bengal, widespread moderate rain and scattered heavy to very heavy downpours with thunder and lightning and gusty winds are anticipated in most parts of the South Interior and some parts of North Interior of Karnataka. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is anticipated in Bengaluru till October 18.