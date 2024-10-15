Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Moderate To Heavy Rainfall In Silicon Valley Of India, Orange Alert Issued For Upcoming Days

Bengaluru Weather | X

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in the Silicon Valley of India and it is likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning on Tuesday (October 15). The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 20°C and 23°C, respectively.

The wind is expected to blow steadily from the Northeast direction at a speed of 14 km/h. The average temperature is predicted to be around 21°C. Today, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is likely to stand at 38.0, which indicates good air quality in the city.

IMD predicts moderate rainfall for Tuesday

The city witnessed the sunrise at 06:10 am and the sun is likely to set at 06:01 pm. The average humidity is expected to be higher than on Monday and it is expected to hover around 86 per cent. The skies are expected to be cloudy.

A yellow alert has been issued by IMD for the coastal regions and North Interior Karnataka as heavy rainfall is expected in the regions and it is likely to be accompanied by gusty winds, thunderstorms and lightning. The weather department has issued an orange alert for South Interior Karnataka and it will be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and squalls.

LPA, RAINBANDS AND WET MORNING FOR BENGALURU



GM Folks on a wet Tuesday Morning.

The rains that started overnight has continued till morning. These rains are the fallout of the LPA in BOB.

Surprised by the amount of moisture it has been able to attract. Looks and feels like La… pic.twitter.com/NpF9e495cZ — Namma Karnataka Weather (@namma_vjy) October 15, 2024

Weather forecast for upcoming days

Metrologists from the IMD have issued orange alerts in various parts of Karnataka, including its capital city, Bengaluru for the upcoming days. Two major weather systems in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal are likely to bring more rainfall to the city's rural areas, Chikkaballapura, Kolar districts and Chikkamagaluru. Heavy rainfall is also likely in other parts of Karnataka, including Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts in coastal areas.

Meanwhile, light to moderate showers are expected in Uttara Kannada. According to the weather department, Mysuru, Mandya, Mangaluru and Karwar are predicted to experience heavy rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday. However, the intensity of rains will likely reduce on Friday, October 18, after the weather system moves across the South Peninsula towards the Arabian Sea.