Bengaluru Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate Rainfall In City

Bengaluru Weather Report

Bengaluru: The city saw sunrise at 06:08 am and the sun is expected to set at 6:37 pm on Thursday. City residents are facing warm temperatures with extreme humidity due to decreased monsoon activity. However, today's minimum temperature is expected to drop down to 21 degree Celsius, whereas the maximum temperature can go up to 27 degree Celsius. The sky is likely to be partly cloudy during rainfall. According to the India Meteorological Department, moderate rainfall is predicted in the city.

ಮುಂದಿನ 3 ದಿನಗಳವರೆಗೆ ಮೋಡ, ಸಾಪೇಕ್ಷ ಆರ್ದ್ರತೆ, ಮಳೆ, ತಾಪಮಾನ ಮತ್ತು ಗಾಳಿಯ ಧಿಕ್ಕು ಹಾಗೂ ವೇಗದಂತಹ ಗ್ರಾಮ ಪಂಚಾಯತ್ ಮಟ್ಟದ ಮುನ್ಸೂಚನೆ.

Gram Panchayat level Forecast -Cloudiness, Relative Humidity, Rainfall, Temperature & Wind speed & direction for the next 3 days. pic.twitter.com/ZuBqkkgpxv — Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (@KarnatakaSNDMC) August 21, 2024

Today's weather in the city and adjoining areas

The city is likely to experience moderate rainfall with partially cloudy skies and scattered thunderstorms The precipitation level is expected to be 40 per cent. The humidity is expected to be 79 per cent and the wind is expected to blow continuously from the SouthWest at a speed of 24 Km/h. The IMD predicts heavy rainfall in coastal and hilly areas.

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report and wrote, "Next 5 Days #Rain#Forecast & #Warnings: (Source:IMD) Scattered moderate rain and scattered heavy rain are expected over Malnadu districts adjoining areas & coastal districts of the state. Scattered to moderate rain over southern interior districts."

It is expected to see scattered to moderate rains and scattered heavy rains in the North Interior Karnataka on August 25, after which the intensity of rains is likely to decrease.