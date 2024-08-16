Bengaluru Crime: Girl Records Video Of Chasing Elderly Man Away After He 'Masturbated' In Front Of Women At Cubbon Park

Amid growing outcry over the Kolkata rape-murder incident, an X user named Waseem shared a shocking video of a girl chasing away an elderly man who allegedly exposed himself to women in Bengaluru's landmark Cubbon Park.

Tagging the Bengaluru police in an X post, Waseem wrote, "Multiple people have said that this guy in Cubbon Park always comes where women sit and allegedly flashes and masturbates. Hiding his face for legal reasons and the girls' faces for their privacy."

The 37-second video shows a man sitting alone under a tree, looking at the girls who recorded the video. The man glances at the girls and then looks behind him.

"What are you doing? Shall I call security?" reads the subtitle in the video, as one of the girls says something in Kannada. Then, one of the girls can be seen chasing him away.

The Bengaluru police responded to the video, saying, "We have informed Cubbon Park Police Station for necessary action."

To this, the user asked the Bengaluru police if they wanted him to send the actual video without the face blur.

However, it is not clear when the incident took place.

Man Arrested After Video Of Him Flashing To Female Students Went Viral

In a similar incident in the capital city, a man was arrested last month after he exposed himself to female students near VV Puram College in Bengaluru. The incident left the young college girls shocked and appalled. The perpetrator, who rode a scooter with his face covered by a cloth, targeted areas around women's colleges where many young women gathered.

According to a video surfaced on the internet, this man would park his scooter near the colleges and engage in indecent behaviour by exposing himself to female students as they passed by, either alone or in groups. His actions included sitting on his scooter with his penis exposed, causing distress and discomfort to many young women. He would flee the scene if confronted, managing to evade capture until one victim recorded the incident on her mobile phone and alerted the police.