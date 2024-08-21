Bengaluru Weather Update: Garden City To Witness Heavy Rainfall, Cooler Temperatures Anticipated

Bengaluru Weather | X

Bengaluru: The city that witnessed sunrise at 06:08 am has experienced warm weather with extreme humidity from past few days. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the city is likely to experience heavy rainfall with the possibility of lighting and thunderstorms on Wednesday. Heavy rainfall is predicted in the coastal areas.

According to the IMD, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range between 21 degree Celsius and 28 degree Celsius. The mercury levels are forecasted to decrease due to rainfall, and citizens can expect delightful weather. The humidity is expected to be 81%. The wind is expected to blow steadily from the southwest at a speed of 11 km/h. Total precipitation is likely to be between 7.8 mm and 11.0 mm.

According to the local weather report, moderate to heavy rainfall is likely to occur in North Interior Karnataka and skies are likely to be cloudy throughout the day. A yellow alert has been issued to the coastal and hilly areas. Meanwhile, no rain alert has been issued to the South Interior Karnataka.

ರಾಜ್ಯದಾದ್ಯಂತ ಮುಂದಿನ 2 ವಾರಗಳ ಸಂಚಿತ ಮಳೆಯ ಮುನ್ಸೂಚನೆ ನಕ್ಷೆಗಳು:

Cumulative Rainfall Forecast Maps for the next 2 weeks over the State pic.twitter.com/Js9PCA1ILG — Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (@KarnatakaSNDMC) August 20, 2024

KSNDMC shared a weather report on X

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitering Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X and noted, "Next 5 days #Rain #Forecast and #Warnings: (Source:IMD) Scattered to moderate rains today in south interior districts of the state, later rain intensity is likely to decrease Scattered to moderate rainfall over coastal & adjoining hill districts and moderate rains."

Scattered heavy rains are expected in coastal areas on August 24 and scattered to moderate rains are expected in the North Interior districts on August 25.