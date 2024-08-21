 Bengaluru Weather Update: Garden City To Witness Heavy Rainfall, Cooler Temperatures Anticipated
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBengaluru Weather Update: Garden City To Witness Heavy Rainfall, Cooler Temperatures Anticipated

Bengaluru Weather Update: Garden City To Witness Heavy Rainfall, Cooler Temperatures Anticipated

The city experienced moderate to heavy rainfall in the last few days, and today, heavy rainfall is likely to occur, with the possibility of lightning and thunderstorms. According to the IMD, the minimum temperature is likely to be around 21 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature is expected to reach 28 degree Celsius.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 10:40 AM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Weather | X

Bengaluru: The city that witnessed sunrise at 06:08 am has experienced warm weather with extreme humidity from past few days. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the city is likely to experience heavy rainfall with the possibility of lighting and thunderstorms on Wednesday. Heavy rainfall is predicted in the coastal areas.

According to the IMD, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range between 21 degree Celsius and 28 degree Celsius. The mercury levels are forecasted to decrease due to rainfall, and citizens can expect delightful weather. The humidity is expected to be 81%. The wind is expected to blow steadily from the southwest at a speed of 11 km/h. Total precipitation is likely to be between 7.8 mm and 11.0 mm.

FPJ Shorts
Tech Mahindra Shares In Red After CLSA Downgrade
Tech Mahindra Shares In Red After CLSA Downgrade
Cyient Ltd. Shares Zoom Almost 6% On NSE After Board Approves Subsidiary's 1.14 Crore Equity Sale Via Block Deal
Cyient Ltd. Shares Zoom Almost 6% On NSE After Board Approves Subsidiary's 1.14 Crore Equity Sale Via Block Deal
Bengaluru Weather Update: Garden City To Witness Heavy Rainfall, Cooler Temperatures Anticipated
Bengaluru Weather Update: Garden City To Witness Heavy Rainfall, Cooler Temperatures Anticipated
Top 5 Stocks To Watch Out For August 21: Exide, Cyient and Apollo Tyres In Focus
Top 5 Stocks To Watch Out For August 21: Exide, Cyient and Apollo Tyres In Focus

According to the local weather report, moderate to heavy rainfall is likely to occur in North Interior Karnataka and skies are likely to be cloudy throughout the day. A yellow alert has been issued to the coastal and hilly areas. Meanwhile, no rain alert has been issued to the South Interior Karnataka.

Read Also
Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Moderate Rainfall With Thunderstorms, Check Humidity Level & AQI...
article-image

KSNDMC shared a weather report on X

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitering Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X and noted, "Next 5 days #Rain #Forecast and #Warnings: (Source:IMD) Scattered to moderate rains today in south interior districts of the state, later rain intensity is likely to decrease Scattered to moderate rainfall over coastal & adjoining hill districts and moderate rains."

Scattered heavy rains are expected in coastal areas on August 24 and scattered to moderate rains are expected in the North Interior districts on August 25.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Tragedy: 4 Family Members Killed, 2 Injured In Etawah Truck-Car Collision; Visuals Surface

UP Tragedy: 4 Family Members Killed, 2 Injured In Etawah Truck-Car Collision; Visuals Surface

PM Modi Sets Off For Key Visits To Poland & Ukraine, Promises Enhanced Bilateral Relations; Video

PM Modi Sets Off For Key Visits To Poland & Ukraine, Promises Enhanced Bilateral Relations; Video

Bengaluru Weather Update: Garden City To Witness Heavy Rainfall, Cooler Temperatures Anticipated

Bengaluru Weather Update: Garden City To Witness Heavy Rainfall, Cooler Temperatures Anticipated

Delhi: ED Officer Under CBI Investigation For Bribery & Extortion Case Commits Suicide

Delhi: ED Officer Under CBI Investigation For Bribery & Extortion Case Commits Suicide

Jungle Raj In Bihar: RJD Leader Shot Dead By 3 Bike-Borne Assailants In Hajipur; Shocking CCTV...

Jungle Raj In Bihar: RJD Leader Shot Dead By 3 Bike-Borne Assailants In Hajipur; Shocking CCTV...