Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Moderate Rainfall With Thunderstorms, Check Humidity Level & AQI Here

Bengaluru: The city has experienced warm weather with extreme humidity. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the city will experience moderate to heavy rainfall with the possibility of lighting and thunderstorms on Tuesday. Heavy rainfall is predicted in the coastal regions and South Interior Karnataka.

Meanwhile, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover between 22 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius. The city saw the sunrise at 06:08 am and the sun is likely to set at 6:38 pm. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 27.0, which indicates good visibility in the area. According to the local weather report, the humidity is expected to be 80 per cent and the wind is expected to blow steadily at the speed of 11km/h.

The city has been experiencing significant weather changes, with citizens facing warm temperatures instead of moderate rainfall. According to the IMD, the city is experiencing these drastic weather changes due to a shift in wind direction. Normally, the wind blows from the West in the city, but it has been consistently blowing from the south for the past few days.

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X and wrote, "Next 5 days #Rain #Forecast and #Warnings: (Source:IMD) Scattered to widespread moderate rain is expected in the southern interior districts of the state till August 21 and scattered heavy rain till August 20, after which the intensity of rain is likely to reduce."

According to KSNDMC, scattered moderate rains and scattered heavy rainfall are expected over coastal areas and adjoining hill districts. Meanwhile, scattered moderate to heavy rainfall is expected on August 24.