Bengaluru Weather Update: Skies To Remain Cloudy, Moderate To Heavy Rains Likely, Predicts IMD

Bengaluru: The city woke up to cloudy skies on Tuesday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain and strong surface winds in the city today.

Today's Weather Update

The day began with a minimum temperature of 23.2°C, projected to peak at 31.5°C, and temperatures are expected to hover around 26.2°C throughout the day with high chances of rain. The sunrise was at 05:53 am, with sunset expected at 06:40 pm.

Weather For Coming Days

For the remaining days of the week, the IMD predicts that Todays's minimum temperature will remain at 23.2°C, decrease slightly to 22°C on Saturday. Throughout the week, temperatures are expected to range between 22-23°C for minimums and 30-32°C for maximums.

Karnataka Weather Forecast

Heavy rain and thundershowers associated with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places over Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Hassan, Kodagu, and Chikkamagaluru districts. Heavy rain and thundershowers are also very likely at isolated places over Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts.

Light to moderate rain and thundershowers are very likely to occur at most places over Uttara Kannada district. Light to moderate rain and thundershowers, associated with gusty winds (40-50 kmph), are very likely at many places over Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Tumkur, and at a few places over Bagalkote, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Vijayapura, and Yadgir districts.

Light rain and thundershowers associated with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are very likely at many places over Davangere, Chitradurga, Ballari, Vijayanagara, and at a few places over Bidar, Kalaburgi, Yadgir, Raichur, and Koppal districts.

AQI Remains In Satisfactory Category

In terms of air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles in Bengaluru currently stands at 58, which falls within the 'Satisfactory' category. According to SAFAR-India, AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good', while values between 50 and 100 are 'satisfactory'. Moderate caution is advised for AQI levels between 100 and 200.