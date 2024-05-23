 Bengaluru: Skies To Remain Cloudy, Moderate To Heavy Rains Likely, Predicts IMD
Bengaluru: Skies To Remain Cloudy, Moderate To Heavy Rains Likely, Predicts IMD

Parts of Karnataka are likely to receive heavy to very heavy thundershowers in the next five days.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, May 23, 2024, 10:20 AM IST
ANI

Bengaluru: The city will continue to have cloudy skies with one or two heavy spell of rains as per Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) as Monsoon makes progress in some more parts of the Andaman and Nicobar islands.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 31.8 degree C while the minimum temperature of 22 degree C. As monsoon is expected to advance in the remaining part of Andaman and Nicobar islands, Bengaluru will also get one or two spells of rains or thundershowers.

According to IMD forecast till May 28, the temperatures will continue to be in the range of 32 degree C while the minimum temperatures will also remain under 22 degree C, giving people the respite from heat.

Karnataka Weather Forecast

Coastal and South Interior Karnataka and Lakshadweep will receive isolated heavy rainfall on Thursday, May 23 while Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Thursday while Kerala is expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall on May 24 and 25.

Coastal, North Interior Karntataka and South Interior Karnataka are likely to witness thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds over the next five days.

IMD has predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Kerala on Thursday.

The air quality index or AQI in Bengaluru was moderate at 63.

