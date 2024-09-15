Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Light Rain With Cloudy Skies; AQI In Good Category At 12

Bengaluru Weather | Skymet Weather

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted cooler temperatures on Sunday as the Garden City is likely to witness light rainfall with generally cloudy skies. The minimum temperature is expected to settle around 21°C and the maximum temperature can reach up to 30°C.

The Silicon City of India saw sunrise at 06:09 am and is expected to set at 6:21 pm. The average humidity level is expected to be 55 per cent. The wind is expected to blow with moderate speed from the West direction at a speed of 21 km/h.

Today's weather

Today the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 12.0, indicating a good air quality in the area. India Meteorological Department has issued no alert for coastal areas, North and South Interior Karnataka for the upcoming days as the intensity of rainfall is expected to get reduced. Scattered to moderate rain is expected in the coastal areas and other districts are likely to have mostly dry spells with scattered rainfall.

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report for next five days and noted, "Scattered moderate rain is expected over coastal & hilly districts adjoining coastal districts of the state. Scattered showers are likely over South Interior & North Interior districts. # Monsoon."

Weather forecast on September 16

Bengaluru is predicted to experience the minimum and maximum temperature of 18.94°C and 29.8°C on Monday. The humidity level is expected to be at 49 per cent.