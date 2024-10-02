 Bengaluru Rains: City To Experience Light To Moderate Showers, AQI To Stay In Moderate Category
Bengaluru Rains: City To Experience Light To Moderate Showers, AQI To Stay In Moderate Category

Bengaluru is predicted to experience light to moderate rainfall. The minimum temperature is expected to hover around 21 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature is expected to rise to 31 degree Celsius. Tuesday's wind is likely to blow steadily from the Southwest on Wednesday.

Updated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 09:42 AM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Monsoon | Skymet Weather

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department predicted light to moderate rainfall in the city on Wednesday. The minimum temperature is expected to hover around 21 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature is expected to rise up to 31 degree Celsius.

Today, the wind is expected to blow steadily from the Southwest direction at a speed of 11 km/h. According to the local weather department, residents are expected to experience relief from warm temperatures as rain is likely to occur in the city.

The average humidity is expected to hover around 64 per cent. The city witnessed the sunrise at 06:09 am and is expected to set at 6:09 pm with cooler temperatures dropping to around 21°C. Today, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Bengaluru is expected to stand at 100.0, indicating moderate visibility in the city. The average temperature is likely to hover around 26 degree Celsius.

Today's weather forecast

Today, the skies are expected to be partly cloudy, and rainfall is expected to be accompanied by gusty winds, lightning and thunderstorms. The weather department has predicted a precipitation level of 60 per cent, 9.7mm. No alert has been issued for coastal areas.

A yellow alert has been issued in North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka as heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning is predicted in the city for Wednesday. Widespread moderate rain and scattered thunder and lightning are expected in coastal and hilly districts of the state.

Weather forecast for October 3

Bengaluru is predicted to experience light rainfall, with minimum and maximum temperatures hovering around 21 degree and 28 degree Celsius. The skies are expected to be cloudy on Thursday, and the wind will likely blow steadily from the West at 16 km/h.

