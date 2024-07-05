Bengaluru Weather Update: City Continuous To Experience Light To Moderate Rainfall & Pleasant Monsoon

Bengaluru Weather Update | X

Bengaluru: The garden city woke up at 5:58 and is expected to set at 6:50 pm with an average temperature between 21°C to 23°C. Today, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be between 21°C and 27°C. According to the India Meteorological Department, the sky continues to be cloudy, the same as on Thursday.

However, the level of humidity is expected to decrease to 71 per cent, providing some relief from the muggy conditions experienced on Thursday. The wind will blow steadily from the southwest at a moderate speed of 24 km/h and can decrease to 16 km/h.

Bengaluru Weather Update | IMD

Light to moderate rainfall is expected to occur in silicon city

According to the India meteorological department, the citizens will also experience light rain today. Lightning and thunderstorms are also likely to occur with rain. Meanwhile, the precipitation is expected to be 3.8mm. More rainfall will likely occur today than on previous days of the week.

5.00 PM Update: Quiet Day in Bengaluru



Some clouds gathering across North and North West from Gottigere.



Need to see whether any Rain Shaft🌧️☔ can build up.#KarnatakaRains#BangaloreRains pic.twitter.com/yBFr59cjoL — Namma Karnataka Weather (@namma_vjy) July 4, 2024

Weather forecast for July 6

On Saturday, Silicon City is expected to wake up with a clear sky at 5:59 am and temperature will hover around 21°C to 24°C. The sun is expected to set at 6:50 pm.

According to the IMD, the citizens will experience moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning. The sky is expected to remain cloudy all day. The wind is expected to blow steadily from the west at a moderate speed of 26 km/h. According to the IMD, the rain intensity will increase during the coming week.