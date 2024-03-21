Bengaluru Water Crisis: BWSSB Prohibits Use Of Potable Water For Pool & Rain Dance During Holi Events

Representational Image/ PTI

The city of Bengaluru, grappling with water issues, has imposed a ban on the use of potable water during the festival of Holi. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) issued guidelines for Holi on Wednesday. According to the guidelines issued, the Board has prohibited the use of potable water in Holi celebration events.

🚫 Bengaluru water crisis: BWSSB prohibits usage of Cauvery water and borewell water for pool parties and rain dances organized during Holi for commercial purposes. pic.twitter.com/5JUpRe3S9C — ChristinMathewPhilip (@ChristinMP_) March 20, 2024

V. Ramprasath Manohar, Chairman of BWSSB, emphasised in the directive that while there are no restrictions on cultural celebrations during the Holi festival, organizing rain dance and pool dance solely for profit is unjustifiable. Therefore, for the betterment of the public, it is advised not to utilize Cauvery water or borewell water for rain dance and pool dance activities.

With over 70 Holi events scheduled in the city featuring rain dance and pool dances, citizens expressed concerns regarding water wastage amidst the water crisis. However, event organizers defended their stance, asserting that only recycled water would be utilized for such activities, resulting in a minimal 10-20% water wastage.

BBMP requests citizens to report water tanker price cap violations

Amid the water crisis, citizens are receiving automated calls from BBMP urging them to report any violations of the water tanker price cap on the helpline number 1533. If water tanker suppliers charge more than the rates set by the district administration, citizens are encouraged to report it to the BBMP helpline.

The district administration has fixed the price of a 12,000-litre water tanker load at ₹1,200 for distances within 10 km from the water source to its destination. However, many tanker operators argue that they travel up to 20 km one way to fetch water, thus claiming the price cap doesn't apply to them. Despite this, residents in outer zones continue to complain that a 12,000-litre water tanker costs ₹2,000.