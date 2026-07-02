Bengaluru Tragedy: 9 Killed, 5 Injured After Massive Granite Rock Collapses At Stone Quarry | Video | X / @KeypadGuerilla

Bengaluru: Nine labourers working in a stone crusher quarry were killed and five others were seriously injured in the early hours on Thursday, when a huge boulder rolled down from 40 feet height at Mada Pattana in Bengaluru South Taluk.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident took place at around 5.30 am at Cauvery Stone Crushers, when the labourers arriving for the first shift had come to clear the stones after the blast.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The boulder slipped down from the height, hit another rock before splitting into four or five pieces and fell on the labourers. While nine persons were killed on the spot, the five have been rushed to nearby Rajarajeshwari hospital. Since about 20 labourers work in every shift, the police are examining if the number of deceased go higher.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He said, "It is the duty of quarry owners to ensure the life safety and security of workers engaged in quarry operations. The government will take appropriate action against quarries that violate regulations." According to Yashwanthpur MLA S T Somashekar, the eighth labourer died in the hospital.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Though the exact reason for the mishap is not known, it appears that the blame game had started. Every morning, the labourers arrive at 5.30 am and prepare for the blast, which usually takes place at around 6.30 am. While some claim that the boulders from the previous day were still intact on the top of the rock. Two cranes were trying to clear them on the top of the rock, while the labourers were preparing for the morning blast at the bottom. Without realising the labourers' presence, the crne drivers tried to push the boulder, which fell off the cliff, killing the people.

Expressing his grief over the death of the labourers, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said that it was the duty of the quarry owners to ensure life safety and security of workers engaged in quarry operations. The government will take appropriate action against quarries that violate the regulations.

Meanwhile, Yeshwanthpur MLA, under whose constituency the quarry comes under has come down heavily on the administration for the tragedy.

``If anyone has to be booked, the officials from the Mines and Geology Department, local police station and the local forest department officials. It is not just this quarry, there are many more quarries around this place. Though they possess licenses, they resort to illegal blasting. I spoke to them many times and requested them to be cautious, as they were causing trouble to the nearby villagers. Recently, a pregnant leopard was killed due to negligent blasting by the same quarry,'' Somashekhar lamented.

``I have been raising this issue in all the Legislature Petition Committee meetings. The officials come to the meetings, say that they would take action and the illegal blasting continues to take place. The money talks here. This particular Cauvery Stone Crushers is owned by the family members of the President of Karnataka Stone Crushers Association. They will spend money and hush up this case also,'' Somashekhar added.