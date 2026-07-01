Tragic Road Accident Claims 28-Year-Old BARC Employee, But His Heart, Liver, Kidneys, And Bone Tissue Give New Life To Many

Representative Image | File Pic

Palghar, Maharashtra: In a remarkable act of humanity amid personal tragedy, the family of a 28-year-old employee of the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) consented to multi-organ and tissue donation after he was declared brain dead, helping save and improve several lives.

Medical Battle & Brain Death

The young man suffered severe injuries in a road accident on the night of June 24 and was initially admitted to a local hospital. As his condition worsened, he was shifted to Wockhardt Hospitals in Mira Road, where doctors made every possible effort to save him. However, he was declared brain dead on June 29.

In a courageous decision taken during their time of grief, the family agreed to donate his organs and tissues. The organ retrieval and allocation were carried out through the established transplant network.

Allocation & Recipients

According to hospital officials, the liver and one kidney were allocated to H. N. Reliance Hospital, while another kidney was transplanted into a patient at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road. The heart was transported to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri. Bone tissue was donated to the National Tissue Bank and Research Centre (NTBRC), where it will be processed and preserved for reconstructive surgeries and approved medical research.

Dr. Sushil Kumar, Centre Head at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, praised the family’s decision, calling it an extraordinary example of compassion.

Hospital Head's Tribute

“Even in the face of profound loss, the family chose hope over despair. Their selfless decision has given multiple patients a second chance at life and will continue to benefit many others through tissue donation. Organ donation is among the greatest gifts one can offer,” he said.

Hospital authorities said the successful retrieval and transportation of organs involved seamless coordination among transplant surgeons, intensive care specialists, transplant coordinators, nursing teams, ambulance services and recipient hospitals to ensure timely transplants.

Medical experts said the incident highlights the importance of awareness about deceased organ donation and urged people to discuss organ donation with their families.

The donor’s final act of generosity stands as a powerful reminder that one life can save many others.

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