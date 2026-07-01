Doctors' Day Crackdown: Bhiwandi Civic Body Books 78 Alleged Fake Practitioners, Flags 33 Over Suspect Medical Credentials

BNCMC officials conducted inspections across Bhiwandi as part of a Doctors' Day drive against alleged illegal medical practice | File Photo

Bhiwandi, July 1: Marking Doctors' Day with a major enforcement drive, the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC), under the directions of the Maharashtra Health Department, intensified its crackdown on illegal medical practice across the city on Wednesday.

During a joint inspection led by the Deputy Director of Health Services, Mumbai Circle, Thane, civic officials inspected several private clinics, initiated criminal proceedings against one practitioner for allegedly stocking allopathic medicines and injections without authorisation, and revealed that 78 fake medical practitioners have already been booked in the city.

The action formed part of a state-wide campaign launched on the instructions of the Maharashtra Health Minister to curb unauthorised medical practice and strengthen public healthcare standards.

Joint Inspection Across Clinics

The inspection team, headed by the Deputy Director of Health Services, Mumbai Circle, Thane, was accompanied by the BNCMC Medical Health Officer, medical officers from all 20 Urban Health Centres and other civic health officials.

The team visited three clinics—Dr Shafin Khan Clinic (BHMS) at Patel Nagar, Ashapura Clinic (LCEH) at Ganesh Nagar and Gajengi Clinic (BEMS) at Padma Nagar.

During the inspection of Gajengi Clinic, officials allegedly found a stock of allopathic injections and medicines. Following the findings, the authorities initiated the process of registering a criminal case and taking legal action against the concerned practitioner for alleged violations of the applicable medical practice regulations.

Following the field inspections, a comprehensive review meeting was held at the BNCMC Medical Health Department headquarters under the chairmanship of the Deputy Director of Health Services, Mumbai Circle, Thane.

The meeting was attended by the Municipal Medical Health Officer, medical officers from all 20 Urban Health Centres and representatives of the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

Action Against Fake Practitioners

During the review, officials disclosed that the civic body's Health Department has so far initiated legal action against 78 fake medical practitioners allegedly operating within the Bhiwandi municipal limits.

Cases have been registered at the respective police stations under Sections 33 and 36 of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, 1961, along with Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

As part of a broader verification exercise, medical officers from all 20 Urban Health Centres had been directed to prepare a database of medical practitioners operating within their respective jurisdictions. Based on the survey, the civic administration compiled a list of 452 practitioners.

During scrutiny of the records, officials found that the educational qualifications of 33 practitioners required further verification after doubts were raised regarding their medical certificates.

The Deputy Director of Health Services subsequently directed officials to initiate legal proceedings against those found to be operating with doubtful or invalid qualifications, following due verification.

Campaign To Continue

Apart from enforcement measures, the meeting also reviewed the implementation of various government healthcare programmes. Officials particularly emphasised strengthening the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign and increasing public awareness to improve immunisation coverage across the city.

The municipal administration reiterated that its campaign against unauthorised medical practitioners would continue with greater intensity in the coming months.

Officials appealed to all qualified and registered medical practitioners in Bhiwandi to cooperate with the civic administration in ensuring that only legally authorised healthcare services are provided to citizens.

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The Doctors' Day operation is being viewed as one of the most significant anti-quackery drives undertaken by BNCMC in recent years, with civic authorities indicating that inspections, verification of credentials and legal action against unauthorised practitioners will continue as part of an ongoing public health enforcement initiative.

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