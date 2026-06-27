Mumbai: BMC Issues Notices To Clinics Over Alleged Unauthorised Allopathic Practice In P North Ward

BMC health officials inspect private clinics as part of a drive against alleged unauthorised allopathic practice in Mumbai | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 27: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has stepped up its drive against the illegal practice of allopathic medicine, with the Health Department of the P North (P-East) Ward issuing a series of legal notices to private clinics operating within its jurisdiction for allegedly practising allopathy without mandatory registration.

Under Maharashtra law, any doctor practising modern scientific medicine (allopathy) must possess an MBBS degree and be registered with the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC).

During recent inspections carried out by the ward's Health Department, officials found several clinics where allopathic treatment was allegedly being provided without valid MMC registration.

Notices Issued To Clinics

The BMC has directed the clinic operators to immediately stop practising allopathic medicine and cease all unauthorised medical activities. The notices warn that failure to comply with the directions could invite stringent legal action, including the registration of criminal offences such as cheating, sealing of the clinics, and possible arrest.

Health officials clarified that the practitioners concerned have not been declared "fake doctors" at this stage. Their educational qualifications, professional credentials and medical licences are currently under verification.

The action has been initiated on the basis of prima facie findings regarding the absence of the mandatory MMC registration required to practise allopathy.

Verification And Inspections Continue

According to sources in the ward's Medical Health Department, the drive was launched following complaints received from patients about unauthorised medical practice.

Over the past month, the P North (P-East) Ward has issued multiple legal notices to clinics across its jurisdiction as part of its ongoing enforcement campaign.

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BMC officials said the civic body is committed to ensuring that only duly qualified and registered medical practitioners provide allopathic treatment.

They added that inspections will continue and strict action will be taken against those found violating the law to safeguard public health and patient safety.

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