Tragic! Man Allegedly Kills Wife, Two Sons Before Jumping In Front Of Train In Morena | Representational image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident claimed the lives of four members of a family in Morena district on Saturday, leaving the entire village in grief.

According to police, a man allegedly killed his wife and two young sons before dying by suicide by jumping in front of a moving train.

The incident took place in the Matabasaiya police station area. The deceased have been identified as 32-year-old Balram, his 28-year-old wife Ravita, and their sons Aarav (10) and Atul (7).

According to preliminary investigations, Balram allegedly murdered his wife and children at their home before leaving the house and ending his life by jumping in front of a train.

The incident came to light after local residents informed the police. A police team rushed to the spot, inspected the house and recovered the bodies. All four bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Police said initial investigations suggest that the couple had been facing domestic disputes for a long time.

Ravita had reportedly been staying at her parents' house for some time and had returned to her matrimonial home only two days before the incident. However, what exactly happened after her return is yet to be established.

Investigators are questioning family members, neighbours and other people who may have information about the case.

Police have also collected evidence from the crime scene and are examining all possible angles to determine the sequence of events and the motive behind the incident.

The tragedy has left residents of the village in shock. Neighbours said the family appeared to be living a normal life, making the deaths difficult to comprehend.

A large number of villagers gathered outside the house after news of the incident spread.

Police said the exact cause of death and other details will be confirmed only after the post-mortem reports and forensic findings are received.

Officials added that the investigation is underway and no conclusions will be drawn until all evidence has been examined.