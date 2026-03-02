Bhopal News: Wife Jumps To Death After Late Night Row Over Mobile Phone | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman allegedly jumped to her death from the second floor of her house on Monday morning following a dispute with her husband over using a mobile phone under Kajlikheda police station limits.

Police officials said the preliminary investigation suggested suicide but the case was being probed from all possible angles including murder.

Police said the body of the woman, identified as Sonam Prajapati, 33, was found lying in a pool of blood near her residence in Dev Green City Colony. The body was found in a rocky area close to the house.

Kajlikheda police station incharge Pallavi Pandey said Sonam lived with her husband Jitendra Prajapati who works as a carpenter and their three children including a 14-year-old daughter and two sons. Preliminary investigation revealed that the couple had an argument late Sunday night over the use of a mobile phone.

During questioning, Jitendra told police that his wife had asked for his mobile phone late at night, but he refused and went to sleep. He claimed he was unaware of when she jumped from the building.

The incident came to light on Monday morning when local residents informed the family after spotting the woman lying injured outside. Bloodstains were found on nearby stones at the spot where she fell.

Police said investigations revealed that the couple had frequent arguments in the past, allegedly due to suspicion-related issues. A few days earlier, Jitendra had reportedly broken Sonam s mobile phone. Statements given by the children also indicated that quarrels between their parents were common. After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to family members.