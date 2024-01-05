Bengaluru Techie Loses ₹48,500 In Fraud While Trying To Hire Sex Worker, FIR Registered

Bengaluru, January 5: A 25-year-old techie, who works for a private firm in Bengaluru, was cheated of Rs 48,500 while trying to hire a sex worker. After being duped of Rs 48,500, the victim, Suresh (name changed) lodged a complaint with the police. Acting on the complaint, the cops registered a case under the Information Technology Act and launched a probe to nab the culprits.

Suresh is a software engineer at a private firm in Bengaluru. He stays at a paying guest accommodation in Kundalahalli. He was looking online to book a sex worker when he got connected with a person who claimed to be a pimp. He was made to send money online on various pretexts before he finally realised that he had become a victim of a fraud.

Here's how the fraud unfolded

Suresh came across a contact number in a classified ads section. He contacted the person through WhatsApp. The person offered a two-hour session with a sex worker for Rs 4,000. Suresh agreed and the person asked him to come near Brigade Tech Park in Brookefield. He was then asked to pay Rs 5,000 as safety charges.

While Suresh sent money online twice, no sex worker came. The fraudster then again asked him to pay Rs 11,000 and Rs 25,000 citing various reasons. By the time Suresh realised that he was being cheated, he had deposited Rs 48,500 in the fraudster's account.

Suresh then filed a complaint with the HAL police. An investigation is underway to find the persons who cheated the techie.