Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Held Captive For 4 Days, Filmed Semi-Naked And Threatened With Viral Video Over ₹11 Lakh Loan Demand |

Bengaluru: The Chandra Layout police on Friday registered a case of kidnapping, wrongful confinement, assault and criminal intimidation against four persons who allegedly abducted a 30-year-old woman, confined her in a house for four days and filmed her in a semi-naked condition to extort money over unpaid loans.

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The case has been registered as Cr. No. 283/2026 at Chandra Layout Police Station under sections 140(2), 127(3), 74, 76, 137(1), 118(1), 324(4), 352, 351(2), 351(3), 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and 66(E) of the IT Act.

According to the First Information Report filed on August 31, 2026, the complainant had borrowed Rs. 50,000 from one Nazath Begam on a weekly instalment basis and Rs. 1 lakh from Reshma Banu on a monthly interest basis, about two years ago. She stated that she could not pay instalments for the last few weeks due to financial distress.

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The complainant alleged that on August 27, 2026, Nazath called her to her house in Metro Layout on the pretext of offering some work and money. When she reached there around 5.30 pm with her minor son, Reshma Banu, her husband Suhel and two others barged into the house, locked the door and assaulted her.

The accused allegedly demanded Rs 11 lakh, including interest, threatened her with a knife and snatched and damaged her mobile phone.

Later, around 7 pm, the woman and her child were allegedly forced into an auto and taken to a house in Kumbalagodu. The first floor of the house belongs to Reshma. The complainant alleged she was beaten with a stick, abused, and wrongfully confined in a room.

She further alleged that on August 29, 2026, the accused forced her to undress and recorded a video on a mobile phone and threatened to make it viral if she did not pay the money. Suhel allegedly also threatened to force her into prostitution to recover the money.

The complainant stated that her elder son was sent back to her mother's house on August 29, 2026, while she continued to be confined.

On August 30, 2026, she was allegedly taken to a lawyer near City Market and made to sign some papers.

On the afternoon of August 31, 2026, when Reshma opened the door for her to use the toilet and went outside, police personnel arrived at the house after receiving information. The police rescued her and brought her to Chandra Layout Police Station.

The accused have been identified as Nazath Begam (A1), Reshma Banu (A2), Suhel (A3), and Saif (A4).

Police said the investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)