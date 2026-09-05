Logs Flying, Train Moving, Man Running: Viral Video Shows Bihar Train Horror As 05574 Departs, Child Allegedly Left Aboard

A disturbing video from a railway station in Bihar has gone viral on social media, showing passengers and locals allegedly unloading large bundles of firewood from Train No. 05574 onto a crowded platform as the train prepares to depart. The footage has raised serious safety concerns, with heavy logs being tossed dangerously close to the tracks and passengers scrambling around the moving train.

The video, which surfaced on X, has sparked outrage over the alleged transportation and handling of timber on a passenger train. The user who shared the video claims that the chaotic unloading turned even more dangerous when a child was allegedly left behind on the departing train. According to the post, a young man then ran alongside the moving train in a desperate attempt to retrieve the child.

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Chaotic scenes on platform

The nighttime video shows a highly chaotic scene on the platform. Large bundles of wood, logs and sticks can be seen being rapidly removed from the train and thrown or dropped onto the platform. Several bundles land close to the railway tracks, while bags, luggage and other debris are scattered across the area. Passengers and others can be seen rushing around as the blue-and-cream train begins to move.

Later in the video, a young boy appears to run alongside the departing train. While the footage is consistent with the claim that someone was attempting to retrieve a child left aboard, the circumstances surrounding the child could not be independently established.

Safety concerns raised online

The incident has also renewed concerns over the alleged unregulated handling of heavy goods on passenger platforms. Social media users have questioned how such potentially dangerous loading and unloading activity was allowed to take place around a moving train and crowded platform.

The Railway has not yet issued a response to the incident. FPJ could not independently verify the authenticity of the video or the claims made in the accompanying post.

Earlier incident in Bihar

The viral footage also comes months after a similar incident in Bihar raised concerns over the dangers posed by timber being transported near railway tracks.

In February 2026, a woman was reportedly seriously injured at Paharpur station after a wooden log was struck by a high-speed train and was thrown towards her. According to the caption accompanying visuals shared on X, timber had allegedly been illegally transported and unloaded from a passenger train and was lying between the tracks.

The woman was reportedly crossing the tracks when the high-speed train approached from the opposite direction. The train hit the logs, sending one of them towards the woman and causing serious injuries.