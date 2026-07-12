'Mobile Nahi Kheech Raha Tha': Phone Thief Hangs Outside Moving Train Window For 9 Km After Passengers Catch Him During Alleged Snatching Bid In Bihar | Watch

Khagaria: A man accused of attempting to snatch a passenger's mobile phone was left dangling from the window of a moving train for nearly 9 kilometres after alert passengers caught hold of his arm and refused to let go until the train reached the next station in Bihar's Khagaria district. The dramatic incident, captured on video, has gone viral on social media.

Passengers on a moving train in Khagaria, Bihar caught a mobile phone thief red-handed!



In a desperate bid to escape, the thief hung out of the window, begging for forgiveness while angry passengers held him tightly and questioned him.



Viral video capturing the dramatic scene… pic.twitter.com/FrD65Biz8C — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) July 11, 2026

According to ETV Bharat, the incident took place on Friday night shortly after the Janhit Express departed from Mansi Railway Station. The accused allegedly reached into the train through a window to snatch a passenger's mobile phone. However, fellow passengers immediately grabbed his arm before he could escape. As the train picked up speed, the man remained hanging outside the window for nearly 9 kilometres until it reached Khagaria station, where he was handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP).

Viral video shows accused denying theft

The viral video shows the terrified accused pleading for help while denying the allegations. When asked why passengers were holding him, a passenger replied, "Mobile chori kar raha tha," claiming that he was trying to steal a mobile phone.

As per the ETV report, the cameraman then asked, "Phir raat mein bahar se, train ke bahar se tumne andar haath kyun dala?" to which the accused repeatedly responded, "Nahi-nahi, galat baat hai." The cameraman then sarcastically remarked, "Haath dekhne ke liye aankh hota hai ya haath hota hai?", and the accused replied, "Aankh se." In the video, the accused can be heard saying, “Mobile nahi kheech raha tha.”

The accused also initially identified himself as Chhotu Yadav and later as Pankaj Yadav, claiming to be from Lakhminia. He can also be heard pleading, saying, "Main mobile chori nahi kar raha tha... mera haath toot jayega bhai, bas pakde rahiye." Police later confirmed that the identity and personal details he gave in the video were false.

#BREAKING - Passengers on a moving train caught a mobile phone thief red-handed. In an attempt to escape, he hung out of the window and begged for forgiveness while passengers held him down and questioned him. The video is reported to be from Khagaria, Bihar. pic.twitter.com/YdTKRPOyFx — NEWS WALA (@NEWSWALApy) July 11, 2026

Passengers held on to prevent fall

Although some passengers were seen slapping the accused during the ordeal, they continued holding his arm to prevent him from falling off the moving train, which could have resulted in a fatal accident. The train eventually reached Khagaria station, where the accused was taken into police custody.

Police reveal real identity

Mansi Rail Police Station SHO Saurav Kumar said officers initially thought someone was attempting to board a moving train and ordered it to be slowed down. "Later, it became clear that passengers had caught a mobile snatcher and were holding onto him," he said.

After the train reached Khagaria station, GRP arrested the accused, who was identified as Barkat Mansoori, a resident of Mumtaz Mohalla in Naugachia. According to GRP SHO Mohammad Aladin, Mansoori has previous involvement in theft and snatching cases. Police have registered Case No. 45/26 under Sections 317(5) and 304(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to snatching and endangering the lives of passengers.

Passengers praised for alertness

The incident has drawn widespread attention online, with many praising the passengers for not only foiling the alleged theft but also ensuring the accused did not fall from the speeding train before handing him over safely to the police.