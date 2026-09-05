'Very Wrong Precedent For Country': Chirag Paswan Files Complaint Over 'Open Admission' Of Jantar Mantar Assault |

Patna: Union minister and LJP (RV) chief Chirag Paswan has filed a complaint against ‘influencer’ Swatantra Bharadwaj over his remarks in a podcast about an alleged assault during the Jantar Mantar protest, saying such “open admission” of violence without subsequent action could set a “very wrong precedent” for the country.

Bharadwaj, who has been accused of assaulting the father of student activist Nishu Azad during a CJP protest at Jantar Mantar, mentioned Paswan and BJP leader Kapil Mishra while recounting the incident on the podcast.

“The incident is extremely serious. A person is openly bragging about beating someone so severely that it could possibly have led to their death. If such a person openly admits this on a podcast and no action is taken against him, I believe it will set a very wrong example before the country and its people,” the LJP leader asserted.

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He said Bharadwaj had also “misused” his name and those of several other politicians while speaking about the incident. “Understanding the seriousness of this matter, and because that person has misused my name along with the names of several politicians, I have also filed an official complaint against that person,” he said.

Paswan also urged the Delhi Police to conduct a fair investigation into the matter. He asserted people in public life can meet anyone and express their views, but that does not mean they personally know everyone they meet.

“To say that I personally know him or that he personally knows me is completely wrong. Misusing someone's name is wrong,” he said.

Paswan said he had already lodged a complaint over the alleged misuse of his name, but described Sanjay Kumar's condition as a more serious issue.

“Given the circumstances in which Sanjay Kumar, Nishu Azad's father, is today, my party and I stand firmly with Nishu and her family. We will ensure that her family gets justice. We will also ensure that that the truth comes out, appropriate action is taken against the person who is openly making a mockery of the law, and that he is punished,” Paswan added.