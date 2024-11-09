 Bengaluru Shocker: 35-Yr-Old Yoga Teacher Kidnapped & Buried Alive In Murder Attempt, Miraculously Survives; 5 Held
Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Saturday, November 09, 2024, 11:39 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

Bengaluru: In a chilling incident in Karnataka, a 35-year-old yoga teacher from Bengaluru, identified as Archana, survived an attempted murder by feigning death after being kidnapped, assaulted and buried alive. The incident reportedly took place in Chikkaballapur district recently, where four men hired to kill her buried her in a shallow pit, covering her with branches, convinced she had died.

Archana managed to use her yoga training, specifically her expertise in breath control, to convincingly appear dead. Once her attackers left, she freed herself from the shallow grave and made her way to the police station, where she reported the crime.

What Led To The Crime?

Police revealed that Archana was targeted due to her alleged relationship with Santosh, a friend of her husband, as reported by India Today. Santosh’s wife, Bindu, suspicious of their connection, reportedly orchestrated the murder plot. She allegedly hired Satheesh Reddy, a man with a criminal background, to carry out the attack.

Reddy approached Archana under the guise of wanting to learn yoga, gaining her trust. Once he had established rapport, he lured her into a car, where he and three accomplices assaulted her. They then drove her to a forest area in Chikkaballapur to execute the plan.

The assailants, identified as Satheesh Reddy, Nagendra Reddy, Ramana Reddy and Ravi, stripped Archana of her valuables before burying her. However, after escaping the pit, Archana reported the crime to local police, setting off an investigation.

All Accused Arrested After Swift Police Action

Following her complaint, the police swiftly arrested Satheesh Reddy and Bindu, as well as the other three men involved. Superintendent of Police DL Nagesh confirmed the arrests and reported that cash and jewellery stolen from Archana were recovered from the accused. According to the report, he stated, "On October 24, we received a complaint from Archana about kidnap, assault and an attempt on her life. Bindu had allegedly hired Satheesh Reddy, who posed as a detective. All accused have been arrested.”

