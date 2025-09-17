Bengaluru Roads Under Fire: BlackBuck CEO Announces Exit Over Potholes, Traffic Woes

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government is on the receiving end over the Bengaluru road infrastructure, with the Corporate Honchos venting their ire against the potholes and poor traffic management, affecting their productivity.

While the CEO of the logistics company BlackBuck has said that the company was moving out of Bengaluru, Biocon head Kiran Muzumdar Shaw and Mohandas Pai have tagged Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar in their X account messages, requesting him to look into the grave issue.

On Tuesday, Blackbuck CEO Rajesh Rajesh Yabaji announced the company decision to move out of Bengaluru. The Logistics company operating from Bellandur, the Outer Ring Road (ORR), which is the part of the IT corridor, has said that his company could not take it anymore. Stating that the employees were facing hardship in the pothole filled dusty roads. The one way to the office, the employees have to spend one and a half hours on the road. Besides, there was no sight of the roads getting better in the next five years, he said.

Meanwhile, former Infosys CFO T Mohandas Pai, in his X account has said that the Bengaluru administration was a total failure. He has sought intervention of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is in charge of Bengaluru development, stating that the companies are moving out and the situation is beyond hope.

Meanwhile, Biocon Chairperson Krian Muzumdar Shaw said that this was serious and emergency measures needed to fix this.

Touted as the silicon valley of India, the Bengaluru road problem has been aggravating day by day. In the first place, the Congress party, which had termed the previous BJP government's `road white topping' as a scam, continued the project after it came to power.

The BBMP was already in debt and the government, which came to power with assurance of the `five guarantee schemes', could hardly help. However, new ambitious projects with more borrowing have been planned. Consequently,the road maintenance has been suffering.

Meanwhile, for the last two years, the government was busy in the creation of Greater Bengaluru Authority by abolishing the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. The new GBA has five Mahanagar Palike under it. Though the new projects continued, the potholes and other maintenance works suffered as no one was sure under which division the particular area would come under. Even four months after the creation of GBA, the engineers are confused as to which division they belong to.

On Tuesday, D K Shivakumar held a meeting with GBA officials and has instructed them to ensure they come out with a time bound plan to fill all the potholes in the next one month.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said that the Corporate sector need not worry about the Bengaluru infrastructure. ``It is the duty of the government to fill potholes and ensure smooth traffic and it will be taken up on priority basis.''