Bengaluru Riots: Yediyurappa to follow in Yogi Adityanath's footsteps; will recover damages from rioters

The decision to recover the costs was taken following a meeting chaired by Yediyurappa Monday with senior police and IAS officers.

The CM said a Special Investigation Team was formed to conduct a detailed investigation into the violence and the SIT will consider invoking the Goondas Act if warranted. A team of three special public prosecutors will be appointed for conducting the cases.

Meanwhile, five more cases pertaining to the violence were registered on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 52. In all, 309 persons have been arrested for rioting and police said the number will go up further.

A police officer was quoted in the media saying many of those involved in the rioting have fled from the city. “We have information that some suspects have taken shelter in residences of their relatives and friends in nearby towns and villages. We will nab them soon,” the officer said.