Bengaluru riots gives us a glimpse of how we came from Nehru’s India to Modi’s India

To understand how far political discourse has come in India – how the Overton window has been stretched – one simply has to look at the media coverage of the Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan.

While at one time, any intellectual worth his asparagus would be laughed out of the newsroom for backing the Ram Temple, every channel including those maligned as anti-national ran wall-to-wall coverage of the event.

By the time, the Mandir event came along, the opposition to it was reserved to some op-ed writers, a few Blue Ticks, a serial RTI activist and the Communists.

They had the vigour of an aged boxer running on dregs in an underground bar fight reacting from muscle memory rather than any real desire to win.

Secularism in India has no resemblance to the one that exists in Western thought.

It borrows from modern wokeism which believes the 'don’t punch down narrative', which even buys into the AOC maxim of being partial with the truth if it goes against a narrative.

While things have changed, old habits die hard.