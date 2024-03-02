Bengaluru: Rameshwaram Cafe Customer Seeks Refund Of Meal That Didn’t Arrive Due To Blast

In a shocking and inhuman anecdote narrated by a journalist from Bengaluru, a customer who had ordered food from Rameshwaram Cafe where a blast was reported on Friday, March 1st, sought refund from the cafe because before his food arrived, the explosion took place and the cafe could not serve him his order.

Journlist Sanjay Raj P took to X and said, "While I was reporting on Rameshwaram Cafe blast, I interviewed an eyewitness. He mentioned being present at the spot & purchasing a token frm counter. Bfr he could receive his food, explosion occurred. After the TV interview, he inquired whether the eatery would refund his money."

Nine people were seriously injured in a mysterious explosion at the city's famous Rameshwaram Cafe on Friday, March 1st. As a result of a sudden explosion at Rameshwaram Cafe in Kundalahalli under HAL Police Station, chaos erupted at the cafe the customers ran out to save their lives. As per reports, a mysterious object kept in a bag exploded at the cafe.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, along with Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and BJP leader Vijayendra Yediyurappa, met the victims of the Rameshwaram Cafe explosion at Vaidehi Hospital on Saturday. The leaders visited the hospital to extend their support to the victims of the explosion that injured 10 people on Friday. The teachers interacted with the injured, who were undergoing treatment. They asked assured support for the victims of the unfortunate incident.