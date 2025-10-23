 Bengaluru Police Arrest Three Men In Connection With Gang Rape And Robbery Of Woman At Private Residence In Gangagondanahalli
According to Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) CK Baba, late last night a woman from West Bengal was allegedly gang raped by a group of five men, who targeted a residence comprising three adjacent houses, he said.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 12:26 PM IST
article-image
Three people have been arrested in connection with a gang rape case and for allegedly robbing the woman at a private residence in Bengaluru's Gangagondanahalli. | FP Photo

Bengaluru: Three people have been arrested in connection with a gang rape case and for allegedly robbing the woman at a private residence in Bengaluru's Gangagondanahalli, Karnataka police said on Thursday.

According to Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) CK Baba, late last night a woman from West Bengal was allegedly gang raped by a group of five men, who targeted a residence comprising three adjacent houses, he said.

"Last night, between around 9:15 PM and 12:30 AM, a serious incident was reported at the Madanayakanahalli Police Station involving a private residence comprising three adjacent houses. The second and third houses were targeted, where gang rape and robbery had happened," Rural SP Baba told reporters.

The police have registered a case under sections 70(1), 127(2), 118(1), 11, 324(3), and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), reflecting the seriousness of the offences, he added.

article-image

The accused also stole two mobile phones and Rs 25,000 in cash. A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)-rank officer is leading the investigation, and three special teams have been formed to arrest all the accused.

"The case involves the sexual assault; the perpetrators also stole two mobile phones and Rs 25,000 in cash. Of the five, three accused have been taken into custody, while efforts continue to locate and arrest the remaining two," SP Baba said.

"The victims are residents of West Bengal, whereas the accused are locals. The victim is currently receiving medical treatment in the hospital," he added.

