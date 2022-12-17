Bengaluru police arrest a man for delivering drugs disguised as Swiggy delivery agent

Man arrested by Bengaluru police (left), drugs recovered from his possession (right). | Twitter

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru police apprehended a man on Friday who was involved in delivery of drugs and disguised as Swiggy and Zomato delivery agent to do the same.

The press release by the Narcotics squad of Bengaluru police said a team of officers and personnel of the CCB Narcotics Squad conducted an operation in Whitefield Police Station area and arrested an accused wearing Zomato and Swiggy company t-shirt, carrying prohibited drugs.

3 kg marijuana, 12 LSD strips weighing 0.14 grams, one mobile phone, one two-wheeler, and other items were recovered from the possession of the arrested accused, the police said.

Bihar connection and modus operandi

Accused A-1, who is absconding, is from Bihar and used to inform accused A-2, who is not from Bangalore, about the location of the customer to whom he is supposed to supply marijuana and other drugs, and the color of the clothes he was supposed to wear, the police said in their press release.

Based on the accused A-1's directions, the accused A-2 used to wear the uniform of Swiggy and Zomato company and delivered the food packets in Swiggy and Zomato bags. Accused A-2 was unaware of the identity of the persons he was supposed to deliver the drugs to, the CCB Narcotics team said.

The accused, apprehended by the police, used to work for Swiggy and Zomato as delivery agent, and misappropriated the uniforms and bags after leaving his earlier job.

Both the accused are from Bihar, and a case under NDPS act 1985 has been registered against them by the police.